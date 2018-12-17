Quantcast

Baltimore County appeals ruling on pension back pay to Supreme Court

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 17, 2018

Baltimore County is asking the Supreme Court to review a decision by an appellate court finding it owes more than a decade of back pay to older employees who contributed to the county pension plan at a higher rate. The September opinion by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held the Age Discrimination in Employment ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo