Data breach lawsuit filed against Marriott in Md. federal court

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 10, 2019

A group of class-action law firms Thursday filed the largest-to-date lawsuit over Marriott International Inc.'s recent admission that millions of customers' private data was accessed by hackers. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, includes 176 plaintiffs from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a news release. The ...

