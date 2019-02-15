Quantcast

Family of man freed by UB Innocence Project files wrongful conviction suit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 15, 2019

The family of a Baltimore man exonerated by DNA evidence is suing the Baltimore Police Department for actions the family claims violated the man's rights and led to his wrongful conviction. Malcolm Jabbar Bryant died in 2017 at the age of 42. He was released from prison in 2016 after spending nearly 18 years in jail for a murder he ...

