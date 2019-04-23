Quantcast

High court calls violence in racketeering an impeachable offense

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 23, 2019

Gang members convicted of violent crimes can certainly be reminded of their convictions when testifying as witnesses in criminal cases, Maryland’s top court has unanimously held in ruling that a defense attorney was wrongfully denied the opportunity to note a prosecution witness’ violent past during cross-examination. Generally, counsel can raise witnesses’ past convictions to impeach their ...

