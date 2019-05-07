Quantcast

Scott chosen as Baltimore City Council president

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2019

The Baltimore City Council has unanimously elected Brandon Scott as its president. The 14-0 vote on Monday gave the 35-year-old Scott the position over Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton. The job came open last week with the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh. The presidency needed to be filled because Democrat Bernard C. "Jack" Young moved up ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo