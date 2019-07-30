Quantcast

City offers raises, back pay to female Enoch Pratt librarian supervisors

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 30, 2019

Baltimore is seeking to settle an Equal Pay Act lawsuit over salaries for librarian supervisors at the Enoch Pratt Free Library and will offer to increase the claimants' salaries and provide back pay. The lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleged female librarian supervisors are paid less than a male counterpart who was hired in 2015. On Tuesday, ...

