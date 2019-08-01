Quantcast

Ocean City hotels battle short-term rentals over room tax

By: Samantha J. Subin August 1, 2019

Some hotels and motels in Ocean City and Worcester County are pushing back against short-term rental services -- platforms they argue are cutting into their sales and operating at an unfair advantage because they fail to collect or remit room tax.  “While we welcome competition, we also believe that if individual condos are going to be ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo