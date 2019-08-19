Quantcast

T-Rex included on Inc. 5000 List

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2019

Greenbelt-based T-Rex was named to the Inc. 5000 List for the fourth year as a fastest growing company standing out among mid-tier government sector firms, company officials announced Monday. T-Rex was ranked No. 270 overall and No. 1 among mid-tier government services sector firms with revenues of more than $100 million. Of the 34 companies to have made ...

