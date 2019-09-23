Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Teachers to mount lobbying campaign to back Kirwan spending

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 23, 2019

The state's largest teachers' union will take to the airwaves and internet to bolster public support for a proposed increase in public school education in Maryland. The Maryland State Education Association said it plans to spend $500,000 in online, broadcast and cable ads starting Monday morning aimed at highlighting the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission. The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo