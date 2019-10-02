Quantcast

Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at center of probe

By: Associated Press Matthew Lee, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jonathan Lemire October 2, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged on Wednesday that he was on the July phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukraine president that's at the center of the House impeachment inquiry. But Pompeo continued to push back against what he said was Democrats' "bullying and intimidation."

