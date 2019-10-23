Quantcast

AG files charges against Kushner Cos.-owned property management firm

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 23, 2019

The real estate company once run by Jared Kushner is facing charges by the state alleging illegal and harmful rental practices. Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a White House adviser. Westminster Management LLC and the 25 companies that own or previously owned residential communities it managed are named in the statement of charges announced ...

