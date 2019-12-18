Thomas R. Mullen

President and CEO

Mercy Health Services Inc.

As the first lay president and CEO of Mercy Health Services and its subsidiaries, Thomas R. Mullen continues to be motivated by the mission and values of the Sisters of Mercy and their health care service to the Baltimore region, he wrote.

Mullen was selected in 1999 to lead the downtown Baltimore hospital, which is ranked highly by U.S. News & World Report and America’s 100 Best. Under Mullen’s leadership, the hospital opened the Mary Catherine Bunting Center in 2010, the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Center in 2003, repurposed McAuley Tower as office space and helped revitalize Preston Gardens.

Mullen wrote that he considers his greatest success working with Sister Helen Amos “to develop a pathway for Mercy to continue its mission in Baltimore through establishing strong clinical programs of excellence and investment in new facilities to meet the needs of our patients.”

Mullen serves on the Maryland Hospital Association’s executive committee and on the board of Mercy Ridge, a senior living community in Timonium. He is vice chair of the Avalon Foundation and serves on the Greater Baltimore Committee.

In 2004, he received the Maryland Stars of Life Award from the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems for his help saving two teen kayakers from freezing waters in Oxford. In 2016, he was named by this newspaper as an Influential Marylander.

Mullen earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park and a master’s in finance from Loyola College.

He wrote that he’s honored to be named an Icon. His advice to young professionals is to stay focused on their long-term plans to achieve success.

“Continue to make incremental improvement each year,” Mullen wrote. “Eventually you will reach your destination.”