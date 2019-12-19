Quantcast

Perkins to take over Anne Arundel Medical Center

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 19, 2019

Sherry Perkins will serve as the next president of Anne Arundel Medical Center, the hospital’s former president announced Thursday. Victoria Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health, the medical system created by the combination this year of Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Hospital, had been serving as president of the hospital. “As we continue to establish and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo