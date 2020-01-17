Quantcast

Frosh joins 14-state coalition to oppose ICE arrests at courthouses

By: Louis Krauss January 17, 2020

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has joined a coalition of 14 states seeking to stop the federal government from arresting undocumented immigrants on their way to court without first getting a judicial warrant or court order. All 14 states, including Maryland, filed an amicus brief Thursday that supports the state of Washington, which in December ...

