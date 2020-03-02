Quantcast

GBMC Health Partners opens first primary care clinic in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2020

GBMC Health Partners unveiled its brand-new primary care practice that now assists Helping Up Mission (HUM) in providing primary medical care and comprehensive recovery assistance for men fighting addiction, poverty and homelessness in Baltimore’s Jonestown neighborhood. In early 2020, GBMC expanded their services to offer care to members of the broader community. Since June 2019, GBMC Health ...

