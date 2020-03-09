Orly Williams | Art of Balance

Orly Williams was named spa manager of the newly opened Art of Balance Wellness Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore.

Williams is responsible for all day-to-day operations for the spa, including staff hiring and training, financial transactions, inventory, customer service and more to ensure a positive environment for staff and clients. She will manage a staff of 15, including front desk attendants, aestheticians and independent contractors, and work in coordination with the spa owners.

With more than 16 years of experience working in the hospitality sector, Williams has extensive knowledge of luxury resort and spa operations, client relations and customer service methods.

She spent more than 12 years in guest services and operations at the Ten Thousand Waves Resort & Spa in Santa Fe, N.M., as front desk manager, director of guest services and director of operations. Prior to joining Ten Thousand Waves, she spent three years in catering and events at the Eden Roc Renaissance in Miami.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.