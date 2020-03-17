Quantcast

Md. House overwhelmingly approves sports betting measure

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 17, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland took a major step toward legalizing sports betting after a House committee adopted changes to a bill that could send the issue to voters in November. The House of Delegates voted 125-2 late Tuesday night to approve the bill  hours after the House Ways and Means Committee stripped provisions out that would have ...

