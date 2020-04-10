UM Laurel Medical Center to add 135 beds for COVID-19 patients

A temporarily expanded UM Laurel Medical Center is expected to open in late April to treat patients stricken with the COVID-19 virus at the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan and in close partnership with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and UM Capital Region Health.

UMMS is preparing the center with staff and equipment to add an additional 135 beds in preparation for the expected surge of COVID-19 patients. The center will treat patients suspected of being infected with COVID-19 and those who have already tested positive.

“We are proud to be the principal team activating this monumental surge response at UM Laurel Medical Center,” said Joseph Wright, MD, MPH, president and interim CEO of UM Capital Region Health. “The dogged commitment and execution by the project management team is a testament to the inherent professionalism on display across the system as we respond to this unprecedented crisis.”

The center will not be used as community testing clinic and cannot be accessed by general referrals from primary care physicians. Unless directly admitted through the emergency department, walkups will not be permitted. Patients will be transported to UM Laurel Medical Center through either emergency department or hospital inter-facility referrals.

The center will be staffed by nearly 400 vetted, contractual medical professionals and health care workers and will not reduce staff at UM Capital Region Health or other local UMMS facilities. The center and the all staff will be managed and overseen by UMMS and UM Capital Region Health leadership. The updated visitor policy for all UMMS health care facilities will be in effect.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order March 16 directing the Maryland Department of Health to work with health care facilities and providers to temporarily reopen closed facilities across the state and to take other measures necessary to immediately increase statewide hospital capacity. UMMS officially requested an Emergency Certificate of Need to establish a temporary remote location of UM Capital Region Health with 135 beds, which was quickly approved by the state.

Within UMMS, there has been an increase in patients with COVID-19 symptoms and the system has been actively planning for this increase and is refining detailed surge plans for each facility – including staff planning and implementing innovative models of care such as telehealth capabilities.

“We are beyond appreciative for the dedication and resilience of our employees during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Min Godwin, interim chief operating officer of UM Capital Region Health. “It is their sacrifices and putting the needs of our community and our patients first that is getting us though this pandemic.”

COVID-19 presents immediate hazards to the health of patients statewide, particularly in Prince George’s County which currently has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state.