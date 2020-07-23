Quantcast

Judges should avoid Black Lives Matter rallies, ethics panel says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 23, 2020

Maryland judges should not participate in Black Lives Matter rallies because their clarion call for justice system reform and harsh criticism of law enforcement would bring the jurists’ impartiality into question when they return to the courtroom, the state’s Judicial Ethics Committee concluded in a published opinion issued Wednesday. Specifically, participation in the events would violate ...

