Hogan announces travel advisory, expanded mask requirements

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state was issuing a travel advisory to certain states and is also expanding the requirement for face coverings.

Starting Friday at 5 p.m., masks will be required for everyone 5 and older in all public buildings, including restaurants, houses of worship, gyms, casinos stores and office buildings. Previously, masks were only required at grocery stores, pharmacies and on public transit.

Masks will also be required when outdoors when it is not possible to maintain social distancing.

A health advisory has also been issued cautioning state residents about travel to states with a positivity rate greater than 10%. Those state include: Florida, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama, South Carolina, Nebrasaka and Idaho.