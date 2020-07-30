Elise Kolaja | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications announced Elise Kolaja have been promoted to vice president, creative director.

Kolaja joined Crosby in 2003 as a creative director and copywriter. She has spearheaded innovative marketing and behavior change campaigns to promote important topics from organ donation and poverty awareness to suicide prevention and mental health services.

Her campaigns have won numerous Gold and Silver Addys, Emmys, Tellys, and other national health, government and PR industry awards for clients, including Kaiser Permanente, Organdonor.gov, Military OneSource and the Veterans Health Administration. She is also a TEDx Organizer.

