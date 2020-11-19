Quantcast

ANDRE HAMLIN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Marijuana possession Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Andre Hamlin, appellant, was convicted of unlawful possession of a regulated firearm; unlawful possession of ammunition; and transporting a handgun in his vehicle. On appeal, he contends that the court erred in allowing the State ...

