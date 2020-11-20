Quantcast

Precision Medicine Group secures major investment from Blackstone

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020

Bethesda-based Precision Medicine Group (PMG) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) Friday announced that PMG, a provider of drug development and commercialization services, has completed a major investment and recapitalization led by funds managed by Blackstone. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The investment includes significant participation from Precision’s co-founders, Ethan Leder and Mark Clein, as well as ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo