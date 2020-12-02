Quantcast

Eastern Shore gas pipeline gets critical permit

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 2, 2020

A controversial pipeline that will bring natural gas to portions of Somerset County took another step forward with the Board of Works’ approval of a wetlands permit opposed by some environmental groups. The nearly 7-mile portion of pipeline connecting Wicomico to Somerset counties will ultimately enable the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and the Eastern Correctional Institute to move ...

