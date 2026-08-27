Renovated pet and adoption center opens in Frederick

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The newly expanded and renovated Animal Control Pet and Adoption Center has opened in Frederick, county officials announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater joined Division of Animal Control officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located at 1832 Rosemont Avenue in Frederick, the renovated center reflects the county’s efforts to enhance animal welfare and community engagement in the area. The facility features dog, cat and small animal housing areas; a modern public lobby; administrative workspaces; an astro-turf dog play yard and an education room.

“I am excited to be here today to cut the ribbon for this beautiful, long-awaited expansion for the Frederick County Animal Control Center,” Fitzwater said during the ceremony, according to a release.

“We are lucky to have the services provided by the incredible Animal Control team. This new facility reflects the professionalism and commitment to public service they have shown for many years.”

Designed to provide a safer, more welcoming environment for animals and visitors, the renovated space is an expansion of the facility by nearly 8,000 square feet, according to Frederick County officials.

Some renovated Pet and Adoption Center highlights include:

Indoor/outdoor dog kennels, a fenced astro-turf play yard and a meet and greet adoption area for dogs.

Three cage-free cat rooms and a larger, updated cat adoption room with a private visiting area.

Separation of animal species housing areas.

Expanded surgical suite and medical areas for spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and exams.

Dedicated, separate post-surgery recovery rooms.

Educational space for staff training and community events.

Sallyport for animal control officers to load and unload animals.

Expanded parking and updated animal intake area for customer service and safety improvement.

The State of Maryland $100,000 contribution in 2021, along with $1,000,000 secured in 2023 under Gov. Wes Moore and a $500,000 donation from Frederick County’s Division of Animal Control made the renovation project possible.

The remaining $7.3 million of the $8.9 million project was funded through general obligation bonds, county officials confirmed. The project is roughly 70% complete as renovations are expected to be completed in February or March 2027, a county release says.