Montgomery criminal trials suspended as COVID hits state’s attorney’s office

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 7, 2020

Criminal trials in Maryland District Court have been suspended in Montgomery County until at least Dec. 21 as 20 employees of the state’s attorney’s office there have been sidelined by the COVID-19 virus, either by testing positive or having been exposed to someone who tested positive and being in quarantine, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John ...

