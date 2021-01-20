Quantcast

Howard County begins bidding process for Ellicott City’s Safe & Sound retention pond

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2021

ELLICOTT CITY – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Wednesday commenced the bidding process for the H7 pond, a flood mitigation project that is part of the Ellicott City Safe & Sound plan. The H7 pond will be constructed within the northeast loop ramp of the interchange of US 29 (Columbia Pike) and US 40 (Baltimore National Pike) ...

