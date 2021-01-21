Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop structures $145M for Utah multifamily properties

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Wednesday announced it structured $41.4 million in financing for Boulder Canyon Apartments in West Jordan, Utah, $43.8 million in financing for Canyon View Apartments in Orem, Utah, and $60.27 million in financing for the construction of Sugar Alley Apartments in Salt Lake City, Utah. Led by Senior Director Jeff Kearns and Managing Director Greg Richardson, Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on ...

