ROBERT D. SNYDER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Burglary, rogue and vagabond, and malicious destruction Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County of second degree burglary, six counts of rogue and vagabond, two counts of theft, and malicious destruction, Robert D. Snyder, appellant, contends that the evidence is insufficient to sustain the conviction ...

