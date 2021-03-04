Michael Sawicki | Elliott Sidewalk Communities

Quantcast

By: Sean Wallace March 4, 2021

sawicki-michael-elliott-sidwalk-cmmunitiesNational real estate master developer Elliott Sidewalk Communities appointed Michael Sawicki as general counsel.

Sawicki brings more than 35 years of business experience with several world-class organizations to the development firm’s executive team. Elliott Sidewalk Communities is known for transforming college towns by aligning the interests of municipalities and their university neighbors by creating revitalized main street environments.

Sawicki, whose experience has been highlighted by his ability to effectively achieve business goals and objectives across the legal landscape, will develop and execute on future growth opportunities for the business.

