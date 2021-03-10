Matt Walsh | Glenelg Country School

The Board of Trustees of Glenelg Country School names Matt Walsh as the new head of school.

Walsh replaces the retiring head of school, Greg Ventre, on July 1.

Currently the president and head of school at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, Walsh was previously the headmaster at LaGrange Academy in LaGrange, Georgia.

Walsh is a graduate of Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Science in French and holds a Master of Arts from Middlebury College in Spanish language and literature. He is fluent in Spanish and French and is an avid reader of political history, biography and social psychology.

He and his wife, Janet, have three children. Ashling, their eldest daughter, attends Middlebury College, while younger daughter, Ayla, and son, John, will begin the next school year at GCS.

