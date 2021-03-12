Quantcast

Ex-Coast Guard officer from Md. seeks review of terrorism sentence

By: Associated Press March 12, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. — A former Coast Guard lieutenant accused by prosecutors of plotting to kill members of Congress to advance a white nationalist agenda is asking an appellate court to vacate his guilty plea after a judge ruled that his crime was an act of terrorism. Christopher Hasson of Silver Spring, Maryland, pleaded guilty in 2019 ...

