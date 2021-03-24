Hunter Rief | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation announced that Hunter Rief has joined the firm in retail acquisition.

Formerly a director with Newmark in New York City, Rief brings more than nine years of diversified commercial real estate experience to his new role.

Rief will work in the organization’s Baltimore and New York City offices, supporting finance, acquisitions, investor relations, and retail operations – all of the trades that touch CRC’s shopping center portfolio.

During his tenure at Newmark, Rief handled tenant representation and retail leasing responsibilities on a national scale. He has assisted retailers such as Amazon, Lululemon, Peloton, Lucid Motors, Watches of Switzerland and luxury brand Kering with site selection strategy, LOI negotiations and final lease execution.

