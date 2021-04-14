Quantcast

UMD to hold outdoor commencement for Spring 2021 graduates

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2021

The University of Maryland, College Park Wednesday announced plans for in-person, outdoor commencement exercises May 21 at Maryland Stadium. In collaboration with Prince George's County, plans for commencement prioritize safety while celebrating the success of graduates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will also be streamed live at commencement.umd.edu. The ceremony will include remarks from Peter Chapman, president and CEO of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo