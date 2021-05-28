Quantcast

Prince George’s jail chaplain job only open to Christians, federal lawsuit alleges

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman May 28, 2021

Applicants for a chaplain's job at a Prince George's County jail had to sign a statement affirming that they are Christians, a Muslim man claims in a federal lawsuit.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo