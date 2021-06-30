Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

Patrick Collins Partner and Managing Director Greenspring Advisors Patrick Collins is one of the co-founders of the Towson-based company, which began in 2004 as Greenspring Wealth Management. It is now one of the five largest registered investment advisory firms in Maryland and is a fee-only firm that specializes in providing investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo