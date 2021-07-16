Quantcast

Riverdale Park discriminated against Palestinian-American, Md. high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 16, 2021

A Prince George’s County town illegally discriminated against a Palestinian-American towing company owner in awarding a towing contract, Maryland’s top court unanimously ruled Thursday. In its 7-0 decision, the Court of Appeals cited trial testimony regarding ethnic slurs directed against Mamoun Ashkar in reinstating a jury’s verdict that Riverdale Park violated his statutory rights against national ...

