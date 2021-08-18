Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Inc. 5000 list features 138 Md. companies (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021

Two Maryland companies on Wednesday were the latest to be named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Towson-based PM Consulting Group (PMCG) was ranked No. 125 on the list with a growth rate of 3,213% and Leap, an all-in-one home improvement digital sales platform startup in Columbia, came ...

