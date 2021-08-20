Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

StorageMart expands into Middle River (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2021

StorageMart Friday announced it has opened a new location in Baltimore County at 3000 Eastern Blvd. in Middle River. Plans for the storage facility include a major renovation, including a new gate and fencing, new lighting and new pavement. The new StorageMart facility is located at the crossroads of Eastern and White Marsh Boulevards, near Route 43 ...

