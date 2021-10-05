Mary Jean Herron | Wilmax Advisory

Mary Jean Herron, CEO of Wilmax Advisory, was elected president of Executive Alliance, a statewide organization promoting the advancement of women in decision-making positions and the placement of women on corporate boards. Herron previously held positions of president elect, treasurer and chair of the finance committee of the organization.

Herron’s experience includes working with public and private companies, startups, nonprofits and multinational organizations. In her current position, Herron focuses on executive coaching/leadership development, business growth, risk management, board governance and business transitions for her clients. She is also CEO of BayLake Solutions, a startup based in Texas.