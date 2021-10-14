Massimo Baratto | Under Armour

Under Armour Inc . appointed Massimo Baratto to executive vice president and chief consumer officer.

Since joining Under Armour in 2018, Baratto has served as managing director of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Effective Nov. 1, this newly created role will oversee all aspects of Under Armour’s consumer strategy, delivering a seamless, consistent brand experience with responsibility for global marketing, eCommerce and retail.

Before Under Armour, Baratto served as CEO for Oberalp Group. In his 18-year career at Oberalp, he was credited with significant growth of the Salewa, Dynafit, Wild Country and Pomoca brands helping the company become one of the most distinguished international house of brands in the mountain sports industry.

In conjunction with this announcement, Kara Trent, a seven-year Under Armour veteran, will succeed Massimo as the company’s senior vice president/general manager of EMEA. Trent has served in multiple roles in the company’s North American business and most recently has led the merchandising and planning functions for the EMEA region. Before Under Armour, she served in various merchandising, planning, and buying roles at PUMA and Reebok.

Additionally, the company announced that Alessandro de Pestel, who has served as Under Armour’s chief marketing officer since 2018, plans to leave in Feb. 2022 to pursue other opportunities.