Matt Lenihan | St. John Properties

Matt Lenihan, vice president of leasing for St. John Properties has been appointed to lead the company’s Baltimore area leasing team.

Lenihan, who has worked for the Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company since 2001, will oversee a team of five full-time professionals with responsibilities for 15 million square of commercial office, flex/R&D and warehouse space. He began his career with the company more than 20 years ago.

Lenihan’s role includes managing the in-house leasing team in identifying companies and groups seeking new or expanded office, industrial/warehouse and flex/R&D space to fit within the St. John Properties commercial real estate portfolio in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties as well as Baltimore city. He will also guide the negotiation of new leases and lease renewals as well as the forming and strengthening of relationships with commercial real estate professionals.