Howard Goldman III, Todd Grandy and Peter Tillinghast | Northwestern Mutual

Three Maryland-based advisers Northwestern Mutual advisers were recognized in America’s Top Financial Security Professional Rankings for 2021. Honored were Howard Goldman III, Owings Mills; Todd Grandy, Ruxton; and Peter Tillinghast, Baltimore.

The list recognizes high-performing individuals within the financial industry based on criteria including industry experience, revenue, assets under management, client loyalty, compliance record, community involvement and best practices among others.

Honorees provide holistic planning, focusing on highly skilled financial advice and risk mitigation. Of 250 individuals recognized, 70 of the honorees are Northwestern Mutual advisers from around the country.