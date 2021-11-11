Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Appeals court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records (access required)

By: Associated Press November 11, 2021

Former President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block the release of records to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection led by his supporters.

