Ravens commit to upgrades, lease extension at Owings Mills training facility

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Key takeaways: Baltimore Ravens extend lease through 2068

Up to $120 million invested in facility upgrades

Ravens contribute $70 million to modernization

Baltimore County proposes $25 million funding

The Baltimore Ravens publicly committed to a lease extension of their Owings Mills football operations headquarters Tuesday, with renewal options to remain rooted in Baltimore County for an additional 40 years.

The lease extension for the Under Armour Performance Center begins Aug. 1, 2028. The Ravens and Baltimore County officials also agreed to invest up to $120 million toward the modernization and expansion of the facility.

“The Ravens aren’t just our football team, they are our neighbors,” Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, a Democrat, said in a statement. “This agreement builds on a partnership that has made Baltimore County stronger for nearly three decades and ensures the Ravens will continue to call Baltimore County home for generations to come.”

According to Dakarai Turner, Klausmeier’s press secretary, the Ravens will pay approximately $600,000 annually to continue training at the facility, with an annual consumer price index escalator.

The team has agreed to put $70 million toward the upgrades to the center, known as “The Castle,” and Baltimore County to $25 million over 10 years — subject to the approval of the county council, according to a news release.

The council will meet Sept. 1 for a work session to discuss the county’s financial commitment, with plans to consider legislation Sept. 8.

An additional request for $25 million has been placed with the Maryland Department of Commerce through economic development programs focused on business retention, job growth and long-term economic activity.

Training and football operations for the Ravens has been headquartered in Baltimore County since the team came to Maryland in 1996. The Under Armour Performance Center officially opened in 2004. Prior to that, the Ravens had been practicing at a temporary facility.

Over the past 30 years, the team has invested nearly $400 million in both the training center and M&T Bank Stadium. The former is expected to host 24,000 fans during training camp, which begins Wednesday and runs through Aug. 17.

Sashi Brown, president of the Ravens, said the agreement allows the team to maintain a world-class facility, as well as to retain and attract top players and staff.

“The Ravens have called Baltimore County home since our inception, and that continuity matters,” Brown said in a statement. With more than three decades of shared history and strong community relationships, we’re committed to building on that foundation for years to come.”

This story has been updated with information from Turner.