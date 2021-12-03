Eliseba Osore

Program Director

ShareBaby Inc.

Eliseba Osore is the program director of ShareBaby, a nonprofit offering babies and children living in shelters basic items such as clothing, diapers and toys. Since 2016, she has managed program operations in the areas of intake, distribution and volunteer recruitment.

“When I started out as a social worker, I never imagined I would be doing work like what I do at ShareBaby,” Osore says. “It’s amazing to see something grow from a small project to a growing, fully-functioning nonprofit serving thousands of children.”

Osore is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University of Maryland, Baltimore where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. Before her role with ShareBaby, Osore worked as a Baltimore Community Fellow for the Open Society Institute. She also served as a mental health therapist at Journey in the Garden and a shift supervisor at Baltimore City Visitation Center.

“I am proud to be on a team who shows up every day to make sure we are always getting better at meeting the needs of the children in our city,” she says.