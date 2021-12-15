Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland residents submit most telemarketing, robocall complaints to FTC per capita (access required)

By: Capital News Service Julia Arbutus and Molly Castle Work December 15, 2021

During the 2021 fiscal year, Maryland residents submitted the most complaints to the Federal Trade Commission per 100,000 people regarding telemarketing sales calls and robocalls, according to recent data released by the FTC.

