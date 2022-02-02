Baltimore restaurant owner receives $5,000 grant

Candice Bruno, the owner of Baltimore-based Old Major, a community-focused bar-restaurant and event space, received a $5,000 grant from the Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB).

Old Major was one of 491 Black-owned small businesses across 39 states to receive an award from CBBB, a multi-year grantmaking and mentorship initiative established by American Express and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to address the needs of businesses impacted by the pandemic and support their long-term growth. Since its launch, the Coalition has awarded more than 1,000 grants to Black-owned small businesses.

Old Major’s mission is to celebrate and normalize West Indian culture and cuisine by serving tropical-inspired cuisine and beverages in a vibrant environment, while also being a beacon to its community.

The coalition’s second annual Impact Report, which was also announced Wednesday, details its community investment and impact. The grantees – 68% of which are women – reported obstacles such as reduced consumer traffic (73%), access to capital (58%), employee availability (50%), enforced shutdown by state/local agencies (41%) and supply disruptions (39%).

When asked how this year’s grantees are using the funds, the majority reported plans to support their businesses’ growth through marketing and staffing.

The Coalition to Back Black Businesses marks the latest effort in American Express’ “Backing Small” initiative to provide financial support and educational resources to small businesses throughout the pandemic. Additional grant programs include Inclusive Backing and Backing Historic Small Restaurants.

