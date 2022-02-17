Hogan appoints circuit court, Baltimore district court judges

Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday appointed longtime Washington County prosecutor Joseph S. Michael to the local circuit court and named four women to the state district court in Baltimore.

Michael, now deputy Washington County state’s attorney, has served 28 years in the Hagerstown office. The Washington and Lee University School of Law graduate will succeed retired Judge Daniel P. Dwyer on the Washington County Circuit Court.

In Baltimore, the new district court judges will be Tameika M. Lunn-Exinor, Lydie Essama Glynn, Ana De la Hoz Hernadez and Theresa C. Morse.

The governor’s office provided biographies of Michael and the women in announcing their appointments.

Exinor has served as a judge in the Office of Administrative Hearings since 2010 after working as a civil litigator for law firms in Baltimore and Washington. The George Washington University School of Law graduate began her legal career as a law clerk for Baltimore City Circuit Judge Bonita J. Dancy.

Exinor will succeed former District Court Judge Devy P. Russell

Glynn, most recently chief of the Baltimore city solicitor’s litigation and appeals division, was an assistant Maryland attorney general in the contract litigation unit. The Cameroon-born University of Virginia School of Law graduate began her legal career as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett in Baltimore and 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Peter W. Hall.

Glynn will succeed retired District Court Judge Kathleen M. Sweeney.

Hernandez, a career public defender in Baltimore, graduated from the University of Miami School of Law. The Venezuela native was a special education teacher in a Miami middle school before becoming a lawyer.

Hernandez will succeed retired District Court Judge C. Yvonne Holt-Stone.

Morse, an assistant Maryland attorney general in the organized crime unit, has also served as an assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore. The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law graduate began her legal career as a law clerk for Harford County Circuit Judge Stephen Waldron.

Morse will succeed retired District Court Judge Joan B. Gordon.