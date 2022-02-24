Silverman Thompson moving to new office, staying in downtown Baltimore

The Baltimore-based law firm Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White is moving to a new home in the city’s central business district.

Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White is leaving its longtime location at 201 N. Charles St. on Friday for a new office space at 400 E. Pratt St.

Andrew Slutkin, a senior partner at the firm who is overseeing the move, said the new building has all of the factors the firm was looking for, including open-air spaces and beautiful views.

“We wanted bright new offices that everybody would be excited to come to every day,” Slutkin said. “In this day and age, we want to be on the cutting edge of office space, and having bright new offices with all new furniture, all new technology, we thought that would give us an advantage, so we sought that out.”

Silverman Thompson worked with Alliance Architecture to design the new office location. The East Pratt Street office will feature balconies, a work cafe and parking for staff members, as well as new furniture, computer systems and phones.

The firm also secured naming rights for the building.

Slutkin said keeping the firm in Baltimore’s central business district was a key component of the move.

“We are big believers in Baltimore City and the central business district, and we thought it was important to commit to that area,” he said.

The move was made easier by the fact that furniture and other items are not coming to the new location, Slutkin said. Only personal belongings and firm files are being moved to the new office.

The firm began seeking a new space “right at the beginning of the pandemic,” Slutkin said. As COVID-19 became the world’s predominant focus, the firm contemplated putting the move on hold but ultimately decided to move forward.

“We decided that business would get back to normal relatively soon, and we wanted to be ready for that,” Slutkin said.

The firm’s employees have been working in-person in the office since September 2020, he said, with appropriate social distancing and other health precautions.

The firm employs about 40 lawyers and handles all aspects of civil litigation, criminal defense, and transactional business. Founded in 1994, Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White has won recognition for its work, including being voted a best law firm in all categories of The Daily Record’s 2019 Reader Rankings.